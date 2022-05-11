Evonik Industries (EVK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Evonik Industries (FRA: EVK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €24.20 ($25.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/6/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €33.00 ($34.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/6/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €29.00 ($30.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

5/6/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €36.00 ($37.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/4/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €22.80 ($24.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/26/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €34.70 ($36.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/26/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €36.00 ($37.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/22/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €38.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/21/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €27.00 ($28.42) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/21/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €39.00 ($41.05) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/21/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €29.00 ($30.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/20/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €36.00 ($37.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/8/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €23.00 ($24.21) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/8/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €29.00 ($30.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/6/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €38.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/6/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €33.00 ($34.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/28/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €34.00 ($35.79) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/23/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €22.80 ($24.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/23/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €27.00 ($28.42) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/23/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €36.00 ($37.89) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/14/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €34.00 ($35.79) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

FRA EVK traded down €0.42 ($0.44) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €24.70 ($26.00). The company had a trading volume of 694,226 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.13. Evonik Industries AG has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($28.19) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($34.71).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

