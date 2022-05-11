Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Price Up 13.4% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) rose 13.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.75. 19,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 467,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Evolus alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOLS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

In other news, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $63,196.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $70,928.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,571 shares of company stock worth $503,592 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Evolus by 21.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 32,719 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 122.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 48.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.52 million, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.07.

Evolus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.