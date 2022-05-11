EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Down 7.6%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) traded down 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.16. 6,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,038,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

EVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EVgo by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in EVgo by 1,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 120.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

