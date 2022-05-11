EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Down 7.6%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) traded down 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.16. 6,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,038,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.
EVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EVgo by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in EVgo by 1,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 120.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVgo (EVGO)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.