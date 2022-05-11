EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.95

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 102067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

EVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EVgo by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in EVgo by 1,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

