Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.38 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Everi stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.80. 12,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,757. Everi has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08.

Get Everi alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Everi by 29.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 55,640 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Everi by 60.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,895 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Everi by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,036 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Everi by 451.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

About Everi (Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.