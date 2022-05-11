Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evergy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Evergy during the third quarter worth $59,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

EVRG traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.92. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.46 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

