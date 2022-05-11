Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.13–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.80 million-$102.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.88 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.21. 1,416,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,349. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.41. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on EVBG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In other news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Everbridge by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

