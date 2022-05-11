Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $69.41. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.47.

In related news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 1,641.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 32,830 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 542.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

