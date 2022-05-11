Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,901 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Eventbrite worth $9,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,042,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,629,000 after purchasing an additional 584,867 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 269,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth about $9,816,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth about $20,645,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EB stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $10.81. 1,103,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.24. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 43.17% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $55.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

