Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $80.54

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.54 and last traded at $82.20, with a volume of 109430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.06.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.44.

Get Etsy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,825 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,401. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Etsy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 41.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.