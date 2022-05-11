Ethereum Classic Price Reaches $19.30 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.60 billion and approximately $938.68 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.30 or 0.00067398 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,062.61 or 0.07202346 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,720,266 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

