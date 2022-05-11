Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.80 EPS.

NYSE WTRG traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 15,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,163. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

WTRG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 371,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

