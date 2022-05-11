Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essential Utilities also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.75-1.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTRG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Essential Utilities stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,163. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

