Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.25

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.25 and last traded at $22.33, with a volume of 70 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 42.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 118.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

