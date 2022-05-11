Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Stock Position Cut by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Esquire Financial accounts for approximately 2.1% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 4.85% of Esquire Financial worth $11,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 776,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 25.7% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 28,019 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 33.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 29,734 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 24.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESQ stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.86. 493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,461. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $281.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

