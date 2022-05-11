ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS.

NYSE ESE traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $63.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,257. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.03 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.16.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.67 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on ESE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

