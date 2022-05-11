ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.10-3.20 EPS.

NYSE:ESE traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.16.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,069,000 after buying an additional 167,793 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 437.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 515,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,391,000 after buying an additional 419,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

