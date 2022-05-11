Eric Calvin Cross Sells 8,936 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 8,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $505,866.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

APPN traded down $9.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.01. 56,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,231. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average is $64.08. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $42.18 and a 52 week high of $149.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -38.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

APPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Appian by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after buying an additional 112,399 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Appian by 8.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Appian by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

