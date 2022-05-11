Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 11th (ELEEF, GO, RDBX, SWCH, TPTX, TUP, TWOU, TZOO, UGI, UPST)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 11th:

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock.

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX)

was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $7.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

UGI (NYSE:UGI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “UGI Corp.’s fiscal second-quarter earnings are higher than expected. UGI’s strategic acquisitions will assist it to further expand operations. UGI signed an agreement with Global Clean Energy Holdings to purchase and distribute renewable LPG in California. The Stonehenge acquisition expanded its operation in the Appalachian Basin and is accretive to earnings. In the past month, the stock has outperformed the industry. UGI is exposed to several regulatory and environmental issues for domestic and international operations. Seasonality of its business and unfavourable weather can dent demand, thereby lowering profitability. The failure of completing capital projects within time and budget will impact operations and profitability. The fall in demand due to the price fluctuation of natural gas can lead to lower revenues.”

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “U.S. Cellular reported relatively healthy first-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line missing the same. Its 5G and network modernization programs are on track. It has taken concrete steps to accelerate subscriber additions and improve churn management. U.S. Cellular aims to offer the best wireless experience to customers by providing superior quality network and national coverage. However, intense competition and pricing pressure in the wireless market have dented U.S. Cellular’s margins. High costs associated with network integration and construction of cell sites and aggressive equipment pricing have been weighing on the bottom line. It has a huge debt burden and seems to be under pressure to meet its financial obligations.”

