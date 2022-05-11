Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Berry Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Berry in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRY. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $9.78 on Monday. Berry has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $789.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.34.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.50%.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $22,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,703,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,803,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Berry during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Berry by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Berry by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

