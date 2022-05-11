Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Equinor ASA has a payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

NYSE EQNR opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $107.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQNR. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,819,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,897,000 after purchasing an additional 62,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 761.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after buying an additional 259,041 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $4,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 26.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,181 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 135,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

