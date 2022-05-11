Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Issues Earnings Results

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 671.02% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

EPZM stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. 1,940,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,890. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $76.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.28. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Epizyme by 470.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,262,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,437 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Epizyme by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,954,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

