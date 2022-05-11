Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Shares of EOSE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.37. 73,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,684. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CFO Randall B. Gonzales purchased 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 35,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 121,350 shares of company stock valued at $355,179 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 31,071 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,006.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 48,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 32,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

EOSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

