Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.
Shares of EOSE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.37. 73,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,684. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75.
In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CFO Randall B. Gonzales purchased 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 35,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 121,350 shares of company stock valued at $355,179 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
EOSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.