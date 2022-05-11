EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,733 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $119.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.67. The firm has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $132.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

