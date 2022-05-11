Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Trading 5.5% Higher

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 5,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 41,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The firm has a market cap of $131.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

