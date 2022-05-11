Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Trading 5.5% Higher

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFFGet Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 5,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 41,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The firm has a market cap of $131.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

