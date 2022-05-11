Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
NASDAQ ESGRO traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,681. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $28.10.
About Enstar Group (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enstar Group (ESGRO)
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.