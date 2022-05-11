Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.11 EPS

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enovis had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Enovis updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ENOV traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25. Enovis has a 12-month low of $59.15 and a 12-month high of $164.01. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enovis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

