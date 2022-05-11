Enigma Market Cap Achieves $247,822.10 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $247,822.10 and approximately $80,678.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00231775 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003733 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000621 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00016159 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.00433376 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

