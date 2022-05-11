ENI (NYSE:E) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eni’s constant efforts to expand upstream operations will go a long way in generating growth. With discovery of huge oil resources this year, the company's production outlook seems bright. Eni made multiple oil and gas discoveries in Egypt’s Meleiha concession. With the discoveries, the company adds 8,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day to its overall production. To lead the energy transition, Eni is focusing on renewables. The company recently reported strong first-quarter results owing to higher realizations of average liquids and gas prices. However, Eni’s balance sheet has more debt exposure compared with the composite stocks belonging to the industry. Also, it has been witnessing a year-over-year decline in oil and gas production volumes, which might affect the bottom line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ENI from €14.00 ($14.74) to €14.50 ($15.26) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ENI from €18.50 ($19.47) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded ENI to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.49.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. ENI has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.90.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.97 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ENI will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.9356 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ENI by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in ENI by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

