Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.46

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$31.46 and last traded at C$31.83, with a volume of 16510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.34.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENGH shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$37.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

In related news, Director Reid Drury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.68, for a total transaction of C$813,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,935,212.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

