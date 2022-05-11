Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.18

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 18017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.
ENFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENFN. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $3,117,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $5,235,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $3,969,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $1,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Enfusion Company Profile (NYSE:ENFN)
Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
