Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.18

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 18017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

ENFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENFN. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $3,117,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $5,235,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $3,969,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $1,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Company Profile (NYSE:ENFN)

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

