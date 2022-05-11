Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 108,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,430,480 shares.The stock last traded at $6.26 and had previously closed at $6.91.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $910.47 million, a P/E ratio of 291.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $173,675. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Energy Fuels by 18,081.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

