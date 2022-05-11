Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Focus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Energy Focus from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

EFOI stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.85.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 79.94% and a negative return on equity of 161.01%. Analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the third quarter worth $99,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Focus by 50.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the third quarter worth $147,000. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.