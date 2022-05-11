Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Trading 16.8% Higher

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) shot up 16.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.82 and last traded at C$4.72. 371,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 490,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.04.

EDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.51.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$853.73 million and a PE ratio of 45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 36,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.06, for a total value of C$256,066.20. Also, Director Mario Szotlender sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.04, for a total transaction of C$158,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,271,658.78. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,120 shares of company stock valued at $881,388.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.