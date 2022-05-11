Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.22. The stock had a trading volume of 311,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,388. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.92 and its 200-day moving average is $134.92. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 1.17. Endava has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $172.41.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Endava will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Endava by 54.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,091,000 after purchasing an additional 468,413 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,882,000 after purchasing an additional 428,558 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Endava by 841.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 475,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,201,000 after purchasing an additional 424,700 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 126.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 531,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 296,204 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endava by 406.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 255,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,757,000 after purchasing an additional 205,301 shares during the period. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

