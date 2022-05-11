Enbridge Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

TSE ENB opened at C$55.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.38. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$45.76 and a twelve month high of C$59.09. The stock has a market cap of C$113.32 billion and a PE ratio of 19.48.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.79 billion. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$58.50 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.03.

In other news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total value of C$57,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,895 shares in the company, valued at C$12,573,596.10. Also, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total value of C$71,510.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at C$4,232,055.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,133 shares of company stock worth $737,256.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.