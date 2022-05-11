Enbridge (ENB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/9/2022 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$60.00.

5/9/2022 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00.

5/9/2022 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$62.00.

4/26/2022 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$60.00 to C$67.00.

4/19/2022 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$62.00.

3/31/2022 – Enbridge is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,775,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,839. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $87.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

