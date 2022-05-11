Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.31

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 21352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -116.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

