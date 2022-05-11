Emirex Token (EMRX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $28,212.00

Emirex Token (EMRX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Emirex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emirex Token has a total market cap of $5.91 million and $28,212.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Emirex Token has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,751.89 or 1.00041547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001628 BTC.

About Emirex Token

Emirex Token (EMRX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,258,765 coins. Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . Emirex Token’s official website is emrx.emirex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

Emirex Token Coin Trading

