Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.95-$5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.70 billion-$20.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.58 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.25-$1.30 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.26.

EMR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.13. 3,765,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,801. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $82.96 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.97. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

