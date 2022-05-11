Emerson Electric Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.515 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Emerson Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 65 years. Emerson Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.61 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $83.12 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.