Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Shares Gap Up to $1.43

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.91. Embark Technology shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 102,625 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMBK shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Embark Technology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.12.

Embark Technology ( NASDAQ:EMBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Analysts expect that Embark Technology, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $2,342,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data such as weather and construction.

