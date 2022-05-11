Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.55

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 3022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a current ratio of 31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.89.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.61). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 63.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 112.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

