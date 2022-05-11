Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.05-$7.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,502,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.71 and a 200-day moving average of $129.59. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.63.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $369,613.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,826.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,015 shares of company stock worth $6,094,555. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 783.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,538 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in Electronic Arts by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,587 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Electronic Arts by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 243,358 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.