Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.79-2.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9-8.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.05-$7.15 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,502,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.25). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $446,696.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $1,301,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,555. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,099 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $96,983,000 after purchasing an additional 179,627 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 511,804 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after buying an additional 19,059 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Electronic Arts by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 243,358 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,996 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 783.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

