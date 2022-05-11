Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.05-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.02 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.79-2.87 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,502,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,002. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $399,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,555. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,587 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

