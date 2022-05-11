Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.05-$7.15 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.24.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.59.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $1,301,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,859 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,587 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

