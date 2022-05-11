Electra Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $9.73 Million (XEP)

Electra Protocol (XEP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Electra Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.73 million and approximately $18,252.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,320.35 or 1.00094902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00106199 BTC.

Electra Protocol Coin Profile

Electra Protocol (XEP) is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,443,122,685 coins. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

