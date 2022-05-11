Elamachain Hits Market Capitalization of $582,853.50 (ELAMA)

Elamachain (ELAMA) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 61.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elamachain has a total market cap of $582,853.50 and $34,538.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elamachain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,925.80 or 1.00043979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00106502 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,102,533 coins. Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elamachain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elamachain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.