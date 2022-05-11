Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Futu were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Futu by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,951,000 after acquiring an additional 530,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Futu by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 63,630 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Futu by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 268,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Futu by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Futu by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,550,000 after buying an additional 942,276 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUTU. CLSA downgraded Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.68.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $181.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 39.50%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

